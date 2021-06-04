Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow gurudwara officials help woman carry brother’s body to Varanasi
others

Lucknow gurudwara officials help woman carry brother’s body to Varanasi

A 22-year-old Dubai resident, committed suicide when he was refused wages of the last six months by his employer
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:23 PM IST
HT Image

A 22-year-old Dubai resident, committed suicide when he was refused wages of the last six months by his employer. His body landed at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, on Wednesday morning.

What followed was nothing short of harrowing for the already grieving family. His younger sister came all the way from village Chandanpur in Varanasi to receive the body. After completing all the formalities, she pleaded with the authorities to arrange for a vehicle to carry the body back to Chandanpur, but they refused to help.

She dialled numbers of ambulance providers but they demanded exorbitant amounts.

“I only had only 1,000 with her but the ambulance was demanding more than 15,000,” the woman said.

She kept waiting from 11 am to 4 pm at the airport with the body of her brother, for help from some quarter but none was forthcoming.

Meanwhile, her cousin living in Uttamnagar, Gujarat got the number of Nirmal Singh, president, Alambagh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, from a social media site. Rani rang Singh up for help.

Singh recounted, “I called the woman immediately and within half-an-hour our ambulance with five volunteers from Gurudwara reached the airport. I told her she is the daughter of this country and the sewadars coming to help her were her brothers. By 2 am, the body and the woman were reached to their residence by an ambulance. I have promised her more help as she has only a widowed mother to take care of her. We wanted to transfer some funds to her account but the girl refused any monetary help despite living in poverty.”

However, the Alambagh Gurdwara Committee has contacted the gurudwara committee in Varanasi to provide all help to the family. Singh said, “The gurudwara will ensure that the girl doesn’t suffer. The girl is a graduate and we will try to arrange a job for her too.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP