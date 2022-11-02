Lucknow hosps overwhelmed with fever & dengue cases, patients struggling to find beds

LUCKNOW: As Renu’s health turned severe late on Tuesday night, she was rushed to a Gomti Nagar-based private hospital by her family. However, the hospital management denied admitting her as there were no beds available in its private, general, or semi-private wards. In panic, the family made calls to several other hospitals to check for availability of beds but in vain. With no options in sight, the family persuaded the Gomti Nagar private hospital to arrange a bed for Renu. Finally, the hospital management relented and admitted the woman in its ICU ward.

Unfortunately, this is not a standalone incident. Kith and kin of several patients are going through a harrowing time finding a hospital bed in Lucknow. On the other hand, city hospitals are working at its full capacity to cater to the surge in cases of viral infections, including dengue. This is despite hospitals increasing the number of reserved beds for dengue/fever cases.

“On an average, we had been attending to 10 dengue patients daily for the past 15 days. However, the number of cases surged to 26 on Wednesday. As per our estimate, the number of daily cases may rise further. Given the prevailing condition, we have increased the number of reserved beds from 20 to 40,” said Dr GP Gupta, chief medical superintendent, Balrampur Hospital.

In a similar vein, Dr Ajai Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent of the Lok Bandhu Hospital, said, “We are getting about 250 fever cases in the OPD every day. Initially, we had 30 beds for dengue patients but due to rise in cases, we arranged for 40 more beds. In case of need, we can raise the number of beds to 150.”

Private hospitals are also overwhelmed with the rise in patient footfall. In wake of this rise in cases, doctors have urged people to take fever seriously and follow correct medication. “Symptoms often differ in cases of fever. While some people may experience a joint pain, others may suffer from sore muscles. However, they all complain of fever. Such cases should be looked after immediately,” said Dr NS Verma, HoD, physiology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). He added, “Consulting a doctor via tele-medicine with fever should be the first step. If you face any other issue, do visit a doctor.”

Elaborating on preventions that people must take to avoid the fever from getting worse, Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said, “A person experiencing symptoms should go for bed rest immediately. Increasing fluid intake, having soup and a balanced diet will also help in fighting the infection. Not to forget, one must take the prescribed medicines at regular intervals.”

Ensure proper treatment of dengue patients: U.P. deputy CM

LUCKNOW: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has asked doctors to ensure that no fever/dengue patient returns back from hospital without proper treatment. Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has asked hospital authorities to reserve beds for fever cases and set up integrated control room for better patient management.

