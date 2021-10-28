Lucknow: LESA to lay armoured power cables to check pilferage

Lucknow In order to check power thefts and line losses, Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has decided to lay armoured cables in Chowk, Thakurganj and Aminabad areas where line loss is maximum, according to an official of the LESA.

As all steps, including power supply through aerial bunch conductors, have in the past failed to check line losses in these areas. The LESA would soon start the work to connect the houses with armoured cables from poles, said the official on the condition of anonymity.

“The aim is to reduce the line loss through armoured cables. Power theft by using shunts, which is a frequent practice in these areas, will be made difficult with laying of armoured cables, which are highly insulated with three extra protective layers to keep it away from unwanted cut or damage. These cables are laid down from meter to pole so that they cannot be breached and tampered with,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, chairman of UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Committee Avadhesh Varma said, “We fight for honest power consumers not for the cheats. Due to some power stealers the situation remains worrisome, especially, in Chowk, Thakurganj and Aminabad areas. Cheats have been adopting different techniques to steal electricity. If the department has decided to supply power from poles to houses through armoured cables, then there is nothing to worry for genuine consumers.”

He added, “The line loss in Aminabad, Chowk and Thakurganj remains above 30% due to power pilferage as electricity stealers are using new ways of tampering. Armoured cables will be of limited use in absence of strict monitoring by the officials. ”