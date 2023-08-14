Har Ghar Tiranga: All madrasas in U.P. to hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day

LUCKNOW In a significant move, all madrasas across the state of Uttar Pradesh have been instructed to hoist the Tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. Minister of state for minority welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, said, “Every madrasa within the state has been directed to proudly display the National flag as part of the Independence Day celebrations this Tuesday. Furthermore, the students of these madrasas will also participate in singing the national anthem. Additionally, they will actively engage in the ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ campaign.”

The students of these madrasas will also participate in singing the national anthem. (Representative photo)

Encourage people to hoist Tricolour in minority-dominated areas

The directive from Danish Azad Ansari, also extends to encouraging the display of the national flag in minority-dominated areas. The objective is to foster a sense of nationalism and promote the practice of hoisting the flag on residences across such neighbourhoods. The department aims to inspire individuals to capture selfies with the Tricolour at their homes, thereby contributing to the success of the ongoing “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP’s branding through the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign

Meanwhile, opposition parties are raising objections to the campaign, considering it as a branding effort by the BJP. In this context, Samajwadi Party MP, ST Hasan, remarked that the tricolour should reside in everyone’s heart, not necessarily at home. He added, “The current BJP government is engaging in its own branding through the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.”

Awakening the spirit of patriotism

U.P. minister Danish Azad Ansari emphasised that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’s objective is to kindle the spirit of patriotism among all Indians. “We are commemorating the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of Independence in a grand manner. The Prime Minister’s focus is solely on development, and Muslim progress has indeed occurred under this government. The SP’s tendency to engage in politics even on Independence Day remains consistent. Nevertheless, Muslims will not be swayed by mere rhetoric.”

Islamic Centre of India’s chairman, Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, stated, “The Islamic Centre of India, Eidgah, Lucknow, has organized a three-day Independence celebration. We have arranged a Tiranga Painting Competition for madrasa students. A speech competition on the History of the Independence Struggle is also scheduled. Following the flag hoisting at 10 am on August 15, prizes will be distributed to the winners of various competitions organized by the Islamic Centre of India.”

