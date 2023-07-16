3-day mango fest concludes: Mangoes from U.P. have pan-India and international demand: Minister

LUCKNOW Mangoes grown in Uttar Pradesh are being discussed around the country and even across the border, said minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture, Durgesh Pratap Singh on Sunday. The minister also urged mango producers to increase their production to boost exports.

Horticulture minister Durgesh Pratap Singh felicitated participants who excelled in various competitions organised at the mango festival. (HT Photo)

Singh was speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day state-level mango festival, which was ongoing since from July 14 at Awadh Shilp Gram. He said that all kinds of facilities will be made available to the mango growers by the horticulture department.

The horticulture minister further said that echoes of this mango festival are being heard in Dubai, Bahrain and Moscow, and mango producers of the state are being honoured in foreign countries. He said that mango growers that their produce would be taken to every corner of the world.

Congratulating everyone on the successful organisation of the mango festival, the minister emphasised on the inclusion of new species and adoption of new research works keeping in view the market of mango growers. He said that it is the intention of the chief minister to find opportunities in the global market for the export of other crops (like mangoes) so that farmers get a good market and their incomes increase.

Sharing an experience of his recent foreign tours, he said that the demand for Indian mangoes has increased rapidly abroad. He added that an easy export model would soon be chalked out for the benefit of farmers. He also honoured the participants who excelled in various competitions organised at the mango festival.

