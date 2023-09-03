LMC introduces 30-min free parking to curb illegal parking menace

Lucknow In a bid to combat the problem of illegal parking along city roads, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to grant residents the privilege of parking their vehicles free of charge for the initial 30 minutes at all municipal parking facilities.

This proposal received approval during the municipal executive meeting held on Saturday. Chief Tax Assessment Officer Ambi Bisht floated the proposal before the executive committee, which subsequently gained the endorsement of the municipal commissioner. Notably, the city boasts 20 municipal parking lots, comprising 12 underground facilities and eight located alongside roads.

Commenting on the decision, municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “In light of the extensive traffic congestion resulting from improperly parked vehicles on our roads, the LMC Executive Committee has suggested offering the first 30 minutes of parking free at our parking lots. All municipal parking will be free for half an hour, obviating the need to pay a parking fee during this initial period. This move is expected to alleviate traffic jams and provide vehicle owners with adequate road space for their commutes. Subsequently, fixed parking charges will apply for parking periods exceeding half an hour.”

Back in 2019, orders were issued to make the parking at all malls free for the first half-hour, with the aim of curbing traffic-related issues. This policy was briefly implemented in 2019, but in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, city malls did not continue with this practice. Now, the LMC plans to engage in discussions with shopping mall management to again extend the offer of 30 minutes of free parking to residents.

The municipal commissioner has also instructed the zonal officers of all eight zones to compile a list of potential parking spaces that can be created. Moreover, he has urged relevant officials to explore advanced parking solutions similar to those implemented in other major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. He said, “Effective parking management involves ensuring resident safety and facilitating smooth traffic flow. Each parking facility should feature a comprehensive integrated system, from vehicle entry to exit.”

