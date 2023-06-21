New Lucknow mayor to chair her first LMC House meet today

LUCKNOW Following the recently-held civic polls, the first meeting of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) House is to be held on Thursday (June 22) under the chairmanship of the city’s new mayor Sushma Kharakwal. At the meeting, which is to be held in the Trilokinath Auditorium, the 110 newly-elected corporators will vote to elect a 12-member executive committee of the LMC.

Have urged all political parties for cordial atmosphere: Sushma Kharakwal. (HT File)

According to the rules of the municipal body, the tenure of the mayor is counted from the first meeting of the House. After the formation of the executive committee in the special session, the work for the city’s development is expected to get back on the track.

Sharing further details, municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “The session will start at 11 am. Nomination for the post of members would be completed by 11:30 am and the withdrawal of nomination by 11:50 am. In case of election, the voting process will start at 2 pm. The results will also be announced on the same day.”

Ahead of the meeting, mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “Let me see how the first house meeting goes on Thursday. I have talked to the members of all the political parties to hold the elections of the executive committee in a cordial atmosphere. In the LMC House, we have to work as a family for the development of the city.”

Going by the numbers of corporators of various parties, 10 members of BJP and 2 members of SP are expected to be elected for the executive committee. The BJP has a strength of 80 corporators in the LMC House while the Samajwadi party has 21 members. Hence, the BJP is expected to get 10 executive members to the committee. The remaining two seats are expected to go to SP. Besides, the Congress, with four corporators, is demanding to nominate one of its members. The BSP, which has one seat, and four independents will also vote on Thursday.

Apart from these, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, MLAs, Legislative Council members will also be there as ex-officio members. They also have the voting rights. After the formation of the executive committee, a decision can be taken on the supplementary budget of the municipal corporation. Presently the financial condition of the Municipal Corporation is not good as it is a liability of ₹750 crore. The budget of the LMC House, which is about ₹2,200 crore, needs to be increased in order to speed up the development works in the city.

