Two brothers among 4 arrested in property dealer murder case

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police unit on Sunday arrested four people, including two brothers, in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old property dealer Amit Kumar Gautam outside his house in Vrindavan Yojana under PGI police station limits on June 12. Gautam was shot dead by two unidentified assailants. (HT Photo)

Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Hridesh Kumar said the murder was the fallout of Gautam’s dispute with his business partner Ashish Yadav over the sharing of commission amount of around ₹8 lakh after selling plots. Also, Rohit Yadav, one of Gautam’s employee, also had a dispute with him over the same issue.

Six days of investigation revealed that Gautam’s business partner Ashish Yadav and Rohit Yadav hatched the entire conspiracy and got the crime committed by Ashish’s younger brother Manish Yadav and one Suraj Rawat, said the cop.

The DCP added that Ashish and Rohit confessed during rigorous interrogation that they together planned to take over Gautam’s company in which he, along with Ashish, are partners. He said they planned this as Gautam was also planning to remove Ashish from the director post of his company and make his wife second director of the firm. He said the duo stated that Ashish would have been the lone director of the firm and would have easily done things according to him.

“As per the plan, Ashish convinced his younger brother Manish Yadav to execute the crime and Rohit roped in one Suraj Rawat to accompany Manish along with him in the incident. Rawat was roped in saying that they had planned to commit one loot and he had to drive a motorcycle to escape from the spot after the incident,” said another cop associated with investigation and added, “Rawat was shocked after Manish shot Gautam”.

Earlier, Gautam was shot dead by two unidentified assailants with a close range when he along with his friend Amit Kumar came out of his office in Sector-19 of Vridnavan Yojana and was about to leave for his house in Tikra village of Nigoha police station limits at around 7.30 pm. The assailants shot a single shot on his head and fled from the spot, leaving Gautam dead on the spot.