After 3 chain snatching cases in 4 days, police nab 2 snatchers & a jeweller

LUCKNOW Footage from over 300 CCTVs helped the 12-member police team arrest the three accused involved in back-to-back three chain snatching incidents reported within four days from one locality of Lucknow.

“Two accused chain snatcher -- Nawab Ansari, 32, a Delhi resident, and Manoj Gupta, 48, a Dubagga resident -- were arrested on Monday from Tuti Dewar, D-block of Rajajipuram with the help of an informer while the third accused Ritesh Rastogi, 36, a Lucknow-based Jeweller whom they used to sell the items was arrested from his shop in Mawaiya,” said police in its press note.

The accused snatched chains from three women in different areas of Rajajipuram. The CCTV footage of one of the incidents went viral on social media.

“In the latest incident on July 16 (Sunday), a gold chain was snatched from Mata Deen road-resident, Sudha Gupta, wife of Anil Kumar. The incident took place when she was out for a morning walk at the Rose Garden. Similarly, on July 15, a chain was snatched from Chandravati Shukla, wife of Army Capitan Ramakant Shukla, when she was plucking flowers for daily prayers in the morning,” said Rahul Raj, DCP, West.

“Likewise, an information was received through e-FIR that a student from D-block of Rajajipuram had to go through the same ordeal on July 13 while she was on her way back from the temple,” he added.

The DCP further said, “A 12-member team --including the crime branch, Talkatora police station, CCTV experts and a team of surveillance -- was formed. It scanned around 300-400 CCTVs to find clues about the snatchers.”

According to the DCP, the two different vehicles used in snatching were also stolen from Dubagga and Buddeshwar. They used to steal vehicles, do their business without changing their number plate and park them somewhere to mislead the police. The two criminals Nawab and Manoj met in jail. Manoj is a history-sheeter and has gone to jail several times. As many as eight FIRs are registered against him. He is also accused of murder. “The arrested accused have been booked under various sections of IPC and will be sent to jail,” he added.

