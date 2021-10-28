Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow: Rakabganj intersection named after writer Yogesh Praveen
others

Lucknow: Rakabganj intersection named after writer Yogesh Praveen

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma inaugurated the Yogesh Praveen intersection in the presence of state law minister Brajesh Pathak and mayor Sanyukta Bhatia
Yogesh Praveen intersection being inaugurated in Lucknow. (Sourced)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:40 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow Now, Rakabganj Crossing will be known as Yogesh Praveen intersection. The new name was announced here on Thursday by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who inaugurated the crossing, in the presence of state law minister Brajesh Pathak and mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

Sharma said, “Yogesh Praveen was a close friend of mine, who used to share his thoughts on many topics and his memories cannot be forgotten. He wanted his home to be converted into a museum for poets, writers and literary persons. He was a born writer and poet, and a true representative of Lucknow culture.”

“Yogesh Praveen was known as an encyclopedia of Lucknow. By reading his books you can know everything about Lucknow. His books are the biggest gift for the coming generation,” the deputy CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “Yogesh Praveen introduced the culture of Lucknow to the world through his books, he was a brilliant writer, who also won a national award for his book ‘Lucknownama’.”

Yogesh penned beautiful heart touching songs for the film Junoon and Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor was fond of his skills as well, she said.

