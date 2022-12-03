Lucknow records drop in dengue cases as ‘falling mercury reduces mosquito population’

LUCKNOW: Over the past 10 days, per day dengue infections in Lucknow have remained almost steady at around 25. This is in contrast to the dengue situation in the state capital about two weeks back when the city was recording nearly 40 new cases every day.

According to experts, the drop in temperatures has reduced the density of the mosquito population, thereby, containing new cases of dengue. “The fall in new cases is gradual. We hope the number of new cases will come down to a single digit in another week. Due to a drop in the temperature, the survival rate of the larva has gone down,” said Ritu Srivastava, the district malaria officer (DMO).

The officer added, “Every single new dengue case is being recorded and screening of their family and neighbourhood is being done to ensure that no case goes under the radar. Anti-larva spraying is also being done around the house of each patient.”

On Saturday, 23 new dengue cases were reported in Lucknow. In comparison, the city was recording over 40 fresh dengue cases daily till November 21. The cases fell below 30 on November 28 and for the past two days, the number of new cases has remained under 25.

“The drop in new dengue cases is an outcome of the fall in day and night temperatures. As the temperature drops further, (mosquito) larva will not develop into mosquito, thereby reducing the density of mosquito population in the state capital,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, the association of international doctors.

City witnesses surge in cases of post-dengue muscle pain

Several city residents, who recently recovered from dengue, are now experiencing muscle/joint pain. This post-dengue myalgia is compelling many to take painkillers and preventing them from joining the office back or even carrying out routine work at home.

“Any viral fever has adverse impacts upon the entire body and particularly joints have to bear the brunt. It is therefore advisable for those suffering from dengue to take complete rest and have a balanced and appropriate diet. If possible, rest should be continued for a few days even after recovery so that the body becomes fit to join back work,” said Dr Sandip Kapoor, eminent joint replacement surgeon and director, Health City Hospital. He added, “One should join back work only after medical consultation. Also, the workload should be increased slowly and gradually.”

CASE COUNT

Date New dengue cases

December 3 23

December 2 23

December 1 32

November 30 37

November 29 32

November 28 29

November 27 37

November 26 37

November 25 34

November 24 39

November 23 35

November 22 23

November 21 45