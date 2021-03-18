Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow records its highest single-day vaccination count
Lucknow records its highest single-day vaccination count

A total of 15,607 beneficiaries took the Covid vaccine jab in the state capital on Thursday, the highest single-day figure in Lucknow since vaccination began on January 16
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:44 PM IST
A total of 15,607 beneficiaries took the Covid vaccine jab in the state capital on Thursday, the highest single-day figure in Lucknow since vaccination began on January 16.

The beneficiaries included UP’s finance and medical education minister Suresh Khanna and Vidhan Sabha speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit. The previous highest vaccination count here was recorded on February 15 when 14,324 beneficiaries took the jab.

“I took the first dose of the Covid vaccine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU). The Indian vaccine is safe and all should take the vaccine to make our society Covid-infection free,” the medical education minister tweeted afterwards.

There were 13,628 beneficiaries who took the shot at government hospitals and 1,979 did so at private hospitals, said Dr MK Singh, the officer in charge of the vaccination in Lucknow.

During the day, 6,327 frontline workers got their second dose to complete their vaccination. This was maximum number among all categories of people vaccinated on the day.

“The elderly are showing great enthusiasm for Covid vaccination. Those vaccinated in the first week of March, whose second dose is due in the fourth week, have already started enquiring about their second dose,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

There were 125 vaccination sites in the district, including 70 at government hospitals and 55 in private hospitals. Over 32 lakh doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered across the state so far since January 16.

