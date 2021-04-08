Lucknow sees biggest single-day spike as 2,369 people test +ve

LUCKNOW The state capital witnessed its biggest single-day spike in Covid cases with 2,369 infections on Thursday, taking the active case count to 10,749, the maximum among all districts in UP.

Eleven more people succumbed to the virus, pushing the fatality count to 1,265. While Lucknow had an overall case positivity rate of around 4.28, reports for over 20,000 Covid samples taken during the past 24 hours were yet to come.

Fresh cases included 20 staff of health directorate and about two-dozen health staff at King George’s Medical University, including three faculty and five resident doctors. Majority of the new cases were reported from Aliganj 320, Alambagh 314, Indira Nagar 211, NK Road 120, Sarojini Nagar 99, Tudiyaganj 141 and Chinhat 219. In all, 461 patients were discharged during the day, according to the health department data.

“Lucknow has till now reported 95,976 Covid cases,, of which 83,962 have recovered and the recovery rate is 87.48%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. The recovery rate in Lucknow came down from 98% (to the present level) in the past 10 days.

The Covid spurt had reduced bed availability for Covid patients, particularly ICU and high dependency unit (HDU) beds. Of the total 485 ICU beds available at 31 Covid facilities in the city, only 14 beds were vacant while 199 of the 676 HDU beds were vacant. Of the total 2,403 beds at 31 Covid facilities in the city 1,499 were occupied by patients.

Keeping in view the rise in fresh cases, the health department ramped up sampling and contact tracing. The health department collected 25,480 Covid samples during the day.

CASES IN LUCKNOW

April 1 -- 935

April 2 -- 940

April 3 -- 1041

April 4 -- 1129

April 5 -- 1133

April 6 -- 1188

April 7 -- 1333

April 8 -- 2369