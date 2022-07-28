Lucknow to have specialised centre to help UP varsities get better ranking

LUCKNOW A day after Lucknow University got A++ grading by NAAC, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the NID Foundation and the UP higher education department for the establishment of a specialised centre, ‘Uttar Pradesh Cadre for Ranking Accreditation Mentorship’ (UPCRAM), in Lucknow.

To help state universities and colleges get excellent ranking at national and international levels, the MoU was signed in the presence of governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and members of the state cabinet at Raj Bhavan. This centre will be set up by the UP government in collaboration with NID Foundation to improve the quality of education and to raise the national and global ranking of higher education institutions in the state.

Governor Anandiben Patel said UPCRAM will pave way for the dawn of a change for higher education in Uttar Pradesh.

In the first phase of UPCRAM, Chandigarh University will work closely with 11 UP universities like Chaudhary Charan Singh University (Meerut), Mahatma Jyobiphule Rohilkhand University (Bareilly), Lucknow University, Chhatrapati Sahu Ji Maharaj University (Kanpur), KGMU (Lucknow), SGPGI (Lucknow), Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (Gorakhpur).

The university will partner with Kumarganj, Ayodhya, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth (Varanasi) and Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural and Technological University (Kanpur) later to help improve their ranking.