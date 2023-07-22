More names likely to surface in Agra varsity’s ‘answer sheet’ case

LUCKNOW Many other names, including that of some senior authorities, are likely to surface as the probe progresses in the Agra University ‘answer sheet’ case, according to senior Enforcement Directorate officials.

ED gets 7-day custody of 3 accused; case under PMLA lodged in the matter (HT File)

Reportedly, answer sheets of MBBS and BAMS students were intentionally changed by employees of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra, and a few others to make quick bucks.

Earlier, on Friday, ED sleuths arrested David Mario Denis, owner of Digitext Technologies Private Limited involved in conducting the examination, in connection with the case. The ED officials also arrested Rahul Parashar, the Samajwadi Party student leader of Agra district, and one Devendra Singh during the investigation of the money laundering case lodged in the case.

Significantly, a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, was lodged after taking cognisance of a police complaint registered in this matter a few months ago.

A senior ED official has confirmed that a competent court has given seven days of custody (till July 28) to all three accused for interrogation. The official hoped that the interrogation would bring out names of other beneficiaries and the people involved in changing answer sheets of preferred candidates in return for money. The official also said that the names of some senior authorities, who served at the university in the past, are also under the scanner in the matter.

On June 12, the ED conducted raids on the hideouts and premises of David Mario Denis, his company employees, and Rahul Prashar who were found to be involved in the changing of answer sheets for money. During the raid, doctored answer sheets, along with various other evidence against Digitext Technologies were also seized.

Significantly, the accused, David Mario Denis, the operator of the firm involved in conducting examinations at Agra University, had lodged an FIR against Vinay Pathak, who was the officiating Vice Chancellor of the university in 2014-15, and his close aide Ajay Mishra at Indira Nagar police station of Lucknow on October 27, 2022.

Denis had alleged that Pathak and his aides held him captive and also tortured him for not paying them a commission to clear bills worth ₹1.4 crore. Later, the STF added sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988, against Pathak, who was also accused of demanding a bribe during his tenure as the V-C of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra.

In the matter, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR on January 7, 2023, at its New Delhi office after the Yogi Adityanath government recommended the Centre to initiate a CBI probe against Prof Pathak. According to the FIR, offences were committed in Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, and other places.