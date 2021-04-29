Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow’s Covid-19 case tally cross 200,000-mark
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Lucknow crossed the two-lakh mark with 4,126 fresh infection cases reported on Thursday and the death toll went up to 1,762 with 37 more fatalities, according to official data
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 10:21 PM IST
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Lucknow crossed the two-lakh mark with 4,126 fresh infection cases reported on Thursday and the death toll went up to 1,762 with 37 more fatalities, according to official data.

The state capital has reported 200,832 cases in 424 days since the first case was reported in March 2020, an average of about 473 cases per day. The overall case positivity rate in Lucknow is about 7%. The state capital has tested over 28 lakh Covid-19 samples since the pandemic began.

“With 152,771 recovered patients, the recovery rate in Lucknow is 76.06%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The state capital has 46,299 active cases under treatment and a majority of the patients are in home isolation. Owing to poor oxygen levels, the request for hospitalisation is piling up at the Covid command centre here. Besides, many patients in home isolation are looking for oxygen cylinders and their attendants have been seen standing in long queues outside filling stations during the day.

“I had asked my friend to arrange for an oxygen cylinder so that I can raise the oxygen level if it falls. But he could get the cylinder filled only after trying for the entire day,” said a Covid patient and resident of Jankipuram.

