ISC topper shares success secrets: ‘Social media not a distraction, trick is to strike the right balance’

LUCKNOW Mohd Aryaan Tariq, the ISC (Class 12th) joint topper, believes success comes to those who work hard but sometimes, a little stroke of luck also helps. “Studying for 3-4 hours every day along with six hours of school helped me secure 399 out of 400 marks, scoring 99.75%,” said Aryaan. He secured a perfect 100 each in Chemistry, Biology, and Physical Education and an immaculate 99 in English. Mohd Aryaan Tariq (HT Photo)

“I’m now preparing for the NEET exam and will pursue medicals after clearing it to become a cardiologist in the future,” said Aryaan, a student of CMS Rajajipuram. Delighted with his son’s performance, his mother Shimaela, a homemaker, “My son has always been good in academics.” Similarly, his father Tariq Nafiz, a manager at a private company, “We’re very proud of him. We knew he would exceed but his becoming a national topper is a wonderful surprise.”

Besides academics, Aryaan loves playing cricket in his free time and is also a natural and wildlife buff. He believes social media can never be a distraction if one has control over oneself. “I’m very active on all social media platforms but it has never hindered my studies. I strike a balance between hard work and fun,” Aryaan added.