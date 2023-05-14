Home / Cities / Others / ISC topper shares success secrets: ‘Social media not a distraction, trick is to strike the right balance’

ISC topper shares success secrets: ‘Social media not a distraction, trick is to strike the right balance’

ByHT Correspondent
May 14, 2023 11:23 PM IST

Besides academics, Aryaan loves playing cricket in his free time and is also a natural and wildlife buff.

LUCKNOW Mohd Aryaan Tariq, the ISC (Class 12th) joint topper, believes success comes to those who work hard but sometimes, a little stroke of luck also helps. “Studying for 3-4 hours every day along with six hours of school helped me secure 399 out of 400 marks, scoring 99.75%,” said Aryaan. He secured a perfect 100 each in Chemistry, Biology, and Physical Education and an immaculate 99 in English.

Mohd Aryaan Tariq (HT Photo)
Mohd Aryaan Tariq (HT Photo)

“I’m now preparing for the NEET exam and will pursue medicals after clearing it to become a cardiologist in the future,” said Aryaan, a student of CMS Rajajipuram. Delighted with his son’s performance, his mother Shimaela, a homemaker, “My son has always been good in academics.” Similarly, his father Tariq Nafiz, a manager at a private company, “We’re very proud of him. We knew he would exceed but his becoming a national topper is a wonderful surprise.”

Besides academics, Aryaan loves playing cricket in his free time and is also a natural and wildlife buff. He believes social media can never be a distraction if one has control over oneself. “I’m very active on all social media platforms but it has never hindered my studies. I strike a balance between hard work and fun,” Aryaan added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow
lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out