KGMU’s contractual employees hold blood donation drive

LUCKNOW The Outsourced/Contract Employee Association of King George’s Medical University organised a blood donation drive in collaboration with the Transfusion Medicine Department on Saturday. Numerous employees contributed to the cause.

King George’s Medical University (HT File)

Led by President Abhimanyu Yadav, Patron Pradip Gangwar, and General Secretary Sujit Kumar, the employees were motivated to participate in the blood donation effort. A total of 50 employees donated their blood. The entire event was coordinated by Professor Tulika Chandra, the head of the Transfusion Medicine Department.

“The blood donation drive was an integral part of the welcome program for our incoming Vice Chancellor, Prof Soniya Nityanand. This noble initiative ensures that no patient in need of blood or its components goes without,” said Gangwar.

Chief Medical Superintendent of KGMU, Prof SN Sankhwar, acknowledged the blood donors’ selfless act by presenting them with certificates of appreciation. The event saw active participation from Sanjay Verma, Pawan Kanaujia, Roshni Singh, Subhash Awasthy, Sandeep Yadav, and Sangeeta.

