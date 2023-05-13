Road, safety & health our top priorities: Mayor Sushma Kharakwal

Lucknow’s mayor elect Sushma Kharakwal speaks to HT’s Anupam Srivastava on a range of issues, including LMC’s fiscal liabilities, municipal dispensaries, and overflowing sewers, among others. Excerpts:-

Mayor elect Sushma Kharakwal (Deepak Gupta)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You have won the seat by a huge vote margin. Now, how do you intend to solve the city’s civic issues?

As my first order of business, I will seek help from economists and development experts to make sure that infrastructure projects are planned well. In view of the rising population of the city, it is important for experts and public representatives to collaborate for all-round development. I will also ensure that all works being undertaken by the municipal corporation are fast-tracked.

How will you solve long-pending issues like cash crunch in the LMC, non-payment of dues to contractors, and a financial liability of ₹750 crore on the LMC?

To this end, I will streamline the payment system. I will make sure that payments are made on time. There will be no shortage of money for the development of Lucknow during my term.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How will you increase the earnings of LMC so that the civic body has more funds for constructing roads, installing street lights, and ensuring women’s safety?

Being the largest municipal corporation in the state, Lucknow has the highest budget. This is why, I have decided to take help from retired and serving financial experts to meticulously plan the budget. Best professionals from the state would be consulted to increase the income of the corporation. We will form a committee with economists, professors, engineers, and environmentalists. With help from this panel, we will make the city self-reliant, beautiful, and smart.

Do you have any plan to re-establish municipal dispensaries, which were closed down by previous regimes?

Road, safety, and health are our top priorities. We will see where and how many dispensaries are needed under the municipal corporation, and arrange for dispensaries to provide health services to the citizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

City roads are riddled with rampant encroachment, dark zones, and overflowing sewers. Irregular water supply is also an issue. Do you have a short-term or a long-term plan to counter it?

Since assuming office, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a campaign against illegal encroachments. We will show no sympathy for the encroachers. As for sewer line problems, the official portal will be made more transparent so that complaints can be redressed quickly. Strict action would be taken against the officials who furnish wrong information about solving the problem. As far as water and electricity are concerned, the state government has done a lot of work in this direction. We will try to implement their plans in a better way and free the city from the cobweb of wires. We will work towards reducing the problem of power cuts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anupam Srivastava Anupam Srivastava is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Lucknow. Has produced exclusive stories in medical, civil aviation, civic, political and other issues for over 20 years....view detail