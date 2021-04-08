Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow’s pvt hosps asked to keep ‘Covid ambulances’ ready
others

Lucknow’s pvt hosps asked to keep ‘Covid ambulances’ ready

LUCKNOW Amid a steep Covid surge, private hospitals in Lucknow have been asked to keep ‘Covid dedicated’ ambulances ready for shifting any patient, who tests positive, to a Covid facility
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 05:53 PM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW Amid a steep Covid surge, private hospitals in Lucknow have been asked to keep ‘Covid dedicated’ ambulances ready for shifting any patient, who tests positive, to a Covid facility.

The order issued by district magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Thursday stated that all non-Covid hospitals will arrange for a triage area, where such patients will be kept and given treatment by the most experienced doctors of the hospital till the patients are shifted to a Covid facility.

“A violation of this order will invite penal action,” he stated.

The onus of shifting of a Covid patient from a non-Covid hospital will be on the private hospital only when the Covid hospital is allotted to the patient. As per the process, suspected patients are tested for Covid and till the report comes they are kept in triage/isolation area made for suspected Covid patients.

If a patient tests positive, the health department is informed and the command centre allots Covid hospital to the patient, after which he/she is shifted. Till now, patients were shifted via dedicated Covid ambulances run by the health department. Now, private hospitals need to keep Covid ambulances ready for shifting patients and they have to provide treatment till the patient is shifted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Free meals for daily-wage labourers, maids on offer at Ivy Estate, Wagholi

PMC, PCMC offer full support to industries willing to run vaccine camps on campus

Barabanki cops to quiz Mukhtar in ambulance case

‘25 dons, close aides put behind bars in 4 years’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP