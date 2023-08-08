PGI, BBAU ink MoU to launch new med courses, encourage research

LUCKNOW City-based Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has partnered with Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar University to launch pioneering new courses. These include an Advanced Diploma in Transplant Coordinator Services Management, an Advanced Diploma in Central Sterile Services Supply Services Management, an Advanced Diploma in Hospital Linen & Laundry Services Management, and an Advanced Diploma in Medical Record Services Management. These courses aim to mutually benefit patient care, academics, research, and counselling services.

This MoU will enable SGPGIMS and BBAU to collaboratively engage in academic pursuits. (HT Photo)

Sharing further details, Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, SGPGIMS director, said, “Recognising the advantages of this collaboration and its imminent necessity, the Department of Hospital Administration at SGPGIMS and the School of Vocational Studies at BBAU have formally entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday. Initially, this MoU will be effective for a five-year period.”

The MoU was jointly signed by Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, Director of SGPGIMS, and Professor Sanjay Singh, Vice Chancellor of BBAU, at SGPGIMS’s Director’s Office. This partnership heralds the commencement of a novel era of progress in medical research, patient care, and overall well-being.

Professor Dhiman elaborated, “This synergistic collaboration will enrich our academic alliance by means of collaborative research projects, facilitating research exchange programs, academic visits, and delivering professional training to trainees to enhance patient care standards.”

This MoU will enable SGPGIMS and BBAU to collaboratively engage in academic pursuits. Students from BBAU’s School of Vocational Studies will undertake short-term training at SGPGIMS’s Department of Hospital Administration in Lucknow.

Students, research scholars, nursing staff, teaching faculty, administrative personnel, and non-teaching staff will receive exposure to diverse facets of affective modulation and cognitive perception through interactions with faculty members from both institutions. The primary objective is to reinforce organisational behaviour and enhance the behavioural aspect of healthcare quality.

Besides, both institutes will jointly organise conferences and workshops covering a spectrum of topics relevant to both establishments. These events will provide platforms for intellectual deliberations, knowledge dissemination, and networking opportunities.