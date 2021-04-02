Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow’s Shahnajaf Imambada wall collapses, HAT blames Jal Nigam
others

Lucknow’s Shahnajaf Imambada wall collapses, HAT blames Jal Nigam

LUCKNOW The Gomti river-facing wall of the Shahnajaf Imambada collapsed on Friday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 07:46 PM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW The Gomti river-facing wall of the Shahnajaf Imambada collapsed on Friday. The Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) — the custodian of the imambada – made it clear that the wall was not a heritage structure. The trust blamed the Jal Nigam for the collapse as the civic agency was carrying out deep sewer line laying work along the wall.

“Though the wall belonged to the Shahnajaf Imambada, it was not a heritage structure. The wall possibly collapsed due to the ongoing deep sewer line laying work being carried out along the wall the by Jal Nigam,” said Santosh Kumar, additional city magistrate (ACM) II, who holds charge of HAT secretary. He said the wall was recently repaired by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Sanjay Kumar Singh, chief engineer Jal Nigam (Lucknow zone) said the wall of Shahnajaf Imambada collapsed due to excessive mud pressure. “That was not a heritage wall. I have ordered repair of the damaged wall,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP