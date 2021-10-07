Ludhiana: 11 landlords land in trouble for failing to get their tenants verified

The police here on Wednesday booked 11 landlords for giving their accommodations on rent to people without police verification under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Of the 11 FIRs registered, five were registered by Sadar police, four by Dugri police, and one each by Division Number 6 and Daba police.

The accused were identified as Hari Kishan of Pratap Colony of Model Gram, Surinder Singh of Punjab Mata Nagar, Amit Dhingra of Urban Estate Dugri, Ranjit Singh of Jawaddi Kalan, Satkar Singh of New Patel Nagar, Jagjit Singh of Daad, Amit Gupta of Urban Estate Dugri, Manmohan Singh of Daad, Vinod Chaudhary of Satjot Nagar on Dhandra Road, Sanjay Kumar of Muradpura and Ramandeep Singh of Adarsh Colony.

Out of the 11, five persons were arrested and were later granted bail.

The police had recently found out that the accused arrested for snatching, robberies, burglaries and other crimes were residing as tenants in various areas of the city. Following this, city police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar initiated a drive against landlords renting out their accommodations without police verification.

Earlier, the commissioner of police had also issued orders under Section 144 of the CRPC, making it mandatory for everyone to get police verification done.

The police had initiated a similar drive in March to check if the people had rented their properties or hired domestic help without verification.