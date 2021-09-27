Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 12,000 candidates appear for Punjab Police constable recruitment exam on Day 2

Over 12,000 applicants from various districts took the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment exam in Ludhiana on the second day
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Candidates leaving the examination centre after appearing for the Punjab Police constable recruitment exam at Sacred Heart School in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Over 12,000 candidates from various districts appeared for the Punjab Police constable recruitment exam on the second day here on Sunday.

According to the joint commissioner of police (JCP - Rural) Sachin Gupta, who is the nodal officer, the exam was conducted at 22 centres in the city. Apart from deploying force inside as well as outside the campus, the cops had also installed mobile jammers and CCTV cameras on the premises, he said.

He added that the police had made all arrangements keeping in view the Covid-19 protocol. The cops on duty ensured social distancing among aspirants.

