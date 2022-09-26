Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 16 booked for tax evasion, forgery

Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:57 AM IST

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Lakhbir Singh Chahal, state tax officer, excise and taxation mobile wing, Dugri, Ludhiana. He filed the complaint on September 23 alleging that the accused have forged bills and other documents to evade tax.

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Dugri police have booked 16 people, including firm owners and drivers, for tax evasion.

The accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh, owner of Shiv Kripa Road Lines; drivers - Sukhwinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Angrej Singh, Jasbir Singh and Vikram Singh; owner of Inayat fashioners, Bahadurke Road; owner of Creative Collection, Bahadurke Road; owner of AK International, Mangat Colony; Gaurav Bhatia of Fitwell Knitwears, Bahadurke Road; Sodhi Garments of Manna Singh Nagar; Manwinder Singh of AM Garments, Deep Vihar; Rajan Bajaj of Yashika Hosiery, Jamalpur; Bimla Devi of Sunny Munny Knitwears, Mohalla Fatehgarh; Ajit Singh of Sneha Garment, Gandhi Market and Karan Kochar of Sarkits, Chandigarh Road.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Lakhbir Singh Chahal, state tax officer, excise and taxation mobile wing, Dugri.

He filed the complaint on September 23 alleging that the accused have forged bills and other documents to evade tax.

Sub-Inspector Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

