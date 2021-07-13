Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: 24 test +ve for Covid, 2 deaths added to tally
Ludhiana did not witness any new mucormycosis (black fungus) cases on the day. (AP FILE)
Ludhiana: 24 test +ve for Covid, 2 deaths added to tally

The health department also included the names of two patients in the list of Covid casualties. The two had died recently but their Covid status came to fore only after their death.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:18 AM IST

As many as 24 patients in the district tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Monday.

The health department also included the names of two patients in the list of Covid casualties. The two had died recently but their Covid status came to fore only after their death.

The district’s toll has now climbed to 2, 090.

The district did not witness any new mucormycosis (black fungus) cases on the day.

