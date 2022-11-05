Ludhiana | 29th Sub-Junior Baseball c’ship kicks off

The 29th Sub-Junior Baseball championship kicked off at MGKM Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala, on Friday.

As many as 16 teams are participating in the championship, which will continue till November 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first round of girls’ matches, the teams of Delhi, Chattisgarh, Haryana and Kerala recorded victory beating teams of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, while boys’ teams representing Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi won the matches defeating Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

MLA Samrala Jagtar Singh Dyalpura was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the championship.

The winning teams will receive trophies and certificates.