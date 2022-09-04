Ludhiana | 3,400 players participate on Day 3 of Punjab Khed Mela

Around 3,400 under-21 players participated in the block-level games held on Saturday on Day 3 of the Punjab Khed Mela in the district.

While 2,800 players registered themselves online for participation across 14 blocks in the district, around 600 players submitted offline forms for a total of six games, including volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug-of-war.

In Doraha block, while the boys’ team of Kalgidar Academy, Dugri, took home the tug-of-war competition crown, the girls’ team of Oxford School, Payal, took the big prize.

The Kabaddi final, meanwhile, saw boys’ team representing Dhamot village beat their rivals, the girls’ team from Guru Nanak School, Doraha, and GSSS Jarg village won the kho-kho and volleyball tournaments respectively.

In Sidhwan Bet, the boys’ team from Gidderwindi village won the volleyball final, while the Kabaddi boys’ team from Cheemna village secured the top position in the kabaddi competition.

The results of other blocks were being compiled till the filing of the report.

Players in the age category of 2-40 will compete on Sunday. The block-level games will conclude on September 7, following which district-level competition will be conducted.

