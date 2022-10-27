Ludhiana | 3 GADVASU BFSc graduates make to MSc-PhD course in Thailand

Three Bachelor of Fisheries Science graduates— Akanksha Gautam, Ankita Singh and Saumya Mehta— of College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), got admission in an integrated MSc-PhD programme in food technology at the Centre of Excellence in Seafood Science and Innovation (ICE-SSI), Prince of Songkla University (PSU), Hatyai,Thailand.

Dean COF Meera D Ansal informed that the fisheries graduates of the college got this golden breakthrough under the fellowship “Reinventing University Programme” of ICE-SSI- PSU, covering living allowance of 1,200 baht (currency of Thailand) per month, tuition fee and health insurance during the study period.

Ansal said this had been possible due to the recent international training of fisheries students at ICE-SSI, PSU, under the ICAR’s IDP-NAHEP programme of the university, where students got an opportunity to showcase their professional capabilities under the guidance of COF scientist Prabjeet Singh.

The seafood processing industry generates a large volumes of waste, which can be utilised as a prospective economic resource through value addition or recycling and our students are going to work in one of the best institutes to address the said issue, said Ansal.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh highlighted that innovative technologies are required to convert waste into wealth to maximum economic returns from farm produce and upkeep environmental health as well.

He further expressed that strong academic linkages with international institutes of repute will facilitate student and faculty exchange programmes for the holistic development of livestock, fisheries and other food production sectors.