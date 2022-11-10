Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: 4 booked for assaulting doctor at his clinic

Updated on Nov 10, 2022 12:45 AM IST

According to the FIR, the incident took place on October 31, when one of the accused had come to doctor’s clinic in Ludhiana for a check-up. The victim alleged that when he asked for his fees, Gurdam and his accomplices assaulted him and stole his bag containing ₹20,600 and mobile phones

The doctor was assaulted at his clinic in Ranjit Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four men were booked on Wednesday for assaulting a doctor at his clinic in Ranjit Nagar.

The accused have been identified as Gurdam, Kanchan, Mehmood and Jesu.

They were booked based on the complaint of Dr Ravinder Kumar. According to the FIR, the incident took place on October 31, when Gurdam had come to his clinic for a check-up.

Kumar alleged that when he asked for his fees, Gurdam and his accomplices assaulted him and stole his bag containing 20,600 and mobile phones. After receiving the complaint, cops registered a case after conducting investigation.

Investigating officer Malkit Singh said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, who have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

