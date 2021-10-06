Ludhiana: 4 of family hurt after fire breaks out in dhaba

Four of a migrant family, including two minors, were injured after fire broke out at a dhaba in a narrow street in New Madhopuri area of Ludhiana following an LPG cylinder leak on Tuesday. Fortunately, the cylinder did not explode.

The victims have been identified as Mohammad Izrail, 36, his wife Kulsum, 29, and daughters -- Romana, 11 and Sarawari, 9.

Romana’s condition is said to be critical as she has suffered 30 to 35% burn injuries on her face, chest and arm. She was referred to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Sarawari and Kulsum suffered injuries on theri back, arms and legs.

Waiting outside the emergency ward of CMCH, Izrail, who hails from Bihar, said his family had started the dhaba business just a month ago. “I, along with my wife and two daughters, was cooking food while my two sons – Ajajul, 6, and Amarud, 14 – were playing outside, when the fire broke out due to a cylinder leak. Within a matter of seconds, the whole dhaba was engulfed in flames.”

“We rushed outside, but my elder daughter, who had been washing the utensils, got stuck inside. We rushed back and pulled her out but she was suffered severe burns,” said Izrail, adding that he, along with his wife and younger daughter, were injured in an attempt to save the older daughter.

“My daughter is alive but doctors said her condition is critical and will be under observation for two days,” he added. Izrail said he had lost goods worth around a lakh in the fire.

CMCH deputy medical superintendent Dr Amit Gulrez said Romana is conscious but there are chances of swelling in the respiratory passage. “She will remain under observation for at least 48 hours due to the risk related to respiration. She will also have to undergo plastic surgery due to the face injury.”

Neighbours came to the rescue

Soon after the fire broke out, the neighbours rushed to the rescue of the family members and tried to douse the flames with the help of water pipes, sand etc. A fire tender reached the spot in a few minutes. Sub-fire officer (SFO) Atish Rai said the blaze was controlled in about 20-25 minutes.

The neighbours were later seen rushing the family members to a nearby hospital on two-wheelers. Shunty, the owner of the building in which the dhaba is located, said some social workers are bearing the cost of the victims’ treatment.

One of the neighbours, Vipan, said, “Luckily, the cylinder did not explode; if it had, the nearby commercials and residential buildings would have also caught fire as the dhaba is located in a narrow street.”