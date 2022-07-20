Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 54 Covid cases reported

So far, 1,11,826 Covid cases have been reported from Ludhiana, of which 1,08,559 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus.
There were 268 active Covid cases in Ludhiana on Wednesday, of which 256 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted to different hospitals. (HT FILE)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 54 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district in the past 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Wednesday. No casualty was reported.

So far, 1,11,826 cases have been reported from the district, of which 1,08,559 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus. There were 268 active cases in the district on Wednesday, of which 256 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted to different hospitals.

The administration has appealed to residents to follow Covid SOPs including wearing masks and regular hand washing.

