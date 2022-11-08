Ludhiana | 6 arrested while hatching robbery conspiracy

Sadar police arrested six men while they were hatching a robbery conspiracy at a vacant plot in Tharike village late on Sunday night. Police have recovered sharp weapons and iron rods from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Suraj Kumar of New Sundar Nagar; Pawan Kumar of Aman Park; Ramanjit Kumar of Avtar Nagar; Bikku Kumar of Aman Park; Vijay Khatri of Lalton Khurd and Daljit Singh of Rajguru Nagar.

ASI Major Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 399 and 402 of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.