Ludhiana | 6 arrested while hatching robbery conspiracy

Updated on Nov 08, 2022 12:13 AM IST

Ludhiana police have recovered sharp weapons and iron rods from the possession of the arrested accused, who hatched a robbery conspiracy

police arrested six men while they were hatching a robbery conspiracy at a vacant plot in Tharike village of Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Sadar police arrested six men while they were hatching a robbery conspiracy at a vacant plot in Tharike village late on Sunday night. Police have recovered sharp weapons and iron rods from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Suraj Kumar of New Sundar Nagar; Pawan Kumar of Aman Park; Ramanjit Kumar of Avtar Nagar; Bikku Kumar of Aman Park; Vijay Khatri of Lalton Khurd and Daljit Singh of Rajguru Nagar.

ASI Major Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 399 and 402 of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

