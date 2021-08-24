Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: 66-yr-old gets Bluetooth-enabled pacemaker
others

Ludhiana: 66-yr-old gets Bluetooth-enabled pacemaker

The woman, suffering from a slow heart rate, underwent a corrective intervention, wherein a Bluetooth-enabled ‘Cardiac resynchronization therapy device’ (CRT-D), was implanted in her
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 02:59 AM IST

Doctors at Deep hospital performed a cardiac intervention on Monday, wherein they implanted a Bluetooth-enabled pacemaker in a 66-year-old patient’s heart.

The woman, suffering from a slow heart rate, underwent a corrective intervention, wherein a Bluetooth-enabled ‘Cardiac resynchronization therapy device’ (CRT-D), was implanted in her.

Speaking about the case, Dr JS Grewal, cardiologist, said, “During this intervention, we have implanted an extremely advanced pacemaker which is not only beneficial for people with low heart rate but also the ones who suffer from frequent cardiac short circuits.”

“The pacemaker improves the heart’s pumping function through shocks. Additionally, it is a Bluetooth-enabled device, owing to which the patient’s ECG can be easily accessed through a smartphone. In the occurrence of any short circuit, the device will prompt the patient - enabling us to take immediate corrective actions,” he added.

Currently, the patient’s condition is progressive. She is under observation at the hospital’s Critical Care Unit.

