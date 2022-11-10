Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: 8 arrested for gambling, 3-L seized

Ludhiana: 8 arrested for gambling, 3-L seized

others
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 12:56 AM IST

The investigating officer, Amarjit Singh of Division Number 6 police station, Ludhiana, said patrolling was underway at Dholewal Chowk when they raided the house where arrested accused were gambling

Ludhiana police have registered an FIR against the arrested accused under the provisions of the Gambling Act and started investigating the matter. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a house in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar area near Samrala Chowk and arrested eight persons for gambling, recovering 3-lakh cash from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Vikrant Kumar of Kartar Nagar, Karanveer Singh of Basant Vihar, Gurpreet Singh of Field Ganj, Rahul of Hargobind Nagar, Sandeep Kumar of Ranjit Park, Ramesh Kumar of Mochpura Bazar, Ankur Kumar of Shimlapuri and Jaswinder Singh of Vishwakarma Colony.

The investigating officer, Amarjit Singh of Division Number 6 police station, said patrolling was underway at Dholewal Chowk when they raided the house, acting on a tip-off.

Singh said the police have registered an FIR against the accused under the provisions of the Gambling Act and started investigating the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP