Ludhiana | 8 booked for shooting Koomkalan man in leg

Eight people were booked on Thursday for shooting a resident of Bhama Khurd village in Koomkalan.

The accused have been identified as Tinka of Mudhipur village, Kerry of Rajgarh village and their six unidentified aides.

The victim, Lakhwinder Singh, suffered a bullet injury to his leg and has been admitted to a hospital. Lakhwinder said he had an old rivalry with the accused and they had threatened to kill him over the phone.

He alleged that they waylaid him on Wednesday night and started thrashing him. He added that three of the suspects were carrying weapons and opened fire at him.

“After a bullet hit my leg, I fell to the ground and raised the alarm. In the meantime, the accused managed to escape from the spot,” he added.

ASI Sanjiv Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case of attempt to murder has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

