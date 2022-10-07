Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | 8 booked for shooting Koomkalan man in leg

Ludhiana | 8 booked for shooting Koomkalan man in leg

others
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:00 AM IST

The accused, identified as Tinka of Mudhipur village, Kerry of Rajgarh village and their six unidentified aides, were booked shooting a resident of Bhama Khurd village in Koomkalan, Ludhiana

The accused managed to escape from the spot after shooting man from Koomkalan, Ludhiana , in leg. (HT FILE)
The accused managed to escape from the spot after shooting man from Koomkalan, Ludhiana , in leg. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Eight people were booked on Thursday for shooting a resident of Bhama Khurd village in Koomkalan.

The accused have been identified as Tinka of Mudhipur village, Kerry of Rajgarh village and their six unidentified aides.

The victim, Lakhwinder Singh, suffered a bullet injury to his leg and has been admitted to a hospital. Lakhwinder said he had an old rivalry with the accused and they had threatened to kill him over the phone.

He alleged that they waylaid him on Wednesday night and started thrashing him. He added that three of the suspects were carrying weapons and opened fire at him.

“After a bullet hit my leg, I fell to the ground and raised the alarm. In the meantime, the accused managed to escape from the spot,” he added.

ASI Sanjiv Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case of attempt to murder has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out