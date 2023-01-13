Ludhiana: AAP MLAs inaugurate tubewell in Ward Number 64

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi and legislator (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga inaugurated the newly installed tubewell in Sukhram Nagar (near Bearing market) of Ward Number 64 on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MLAs, joined by AAP councillor Rakesh Prashar of the ward, announced that a new tubewell has been set up following requests from residents as one of the tubewells in the area had developed a snag, and the supply of water was affected.

The councillor said the project to reconstruct roads in Karimpura and adjoining areas will also be commenced soon.