Hospitals not to release bodies without ambulance: Ludhiana admn

Facing flak after two families were forced to take the bodies of Covid patients, aged 76 and 60, on a cycle rehra and in an auto-rickshaw for cremation to Dholewal ground on Monday, the administration instructed hospitals to not hand over the bodies to family members until an ambulance is made available.

The decision was taken during the meeting of a committee formed by deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma to ensure necessary arrangements are in place for the last rites of Covid victims. The committee is head by municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, who conducted a meeting with the MC staff on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the department also decided to set up a control room at the civil hospital to arrange ambulances to carry bodies.

Videos of family members taking the bodies in a cycle rehra and auto rickshaw had gone viral on social media sites on Monday, following which the administration swung into action. The family members of the victims said ambulance drivers were demanding up to ₹3, 500 for ferrying the bodies.

According to Covid protocol, employees or volunteers wearing PPE kits are supposed to ferry the bodies to cremation grounds. Carrying bodies in auto rickshaws and cycle rehras increase the chances of infection among the others.

MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon said the cremation of Covid victims is being carried out at three cremation sites in city -- Dholewal area, Model Town extension and cremation ground near Arora palace on Gill road. The MC has also identified five more cremation grounds for the cremation of Covid victims, if the need arises. These include a ground in Barewal area, another one behind KVM School, Daresi area, near Gaughat Gurdwara and Jamalpur area.