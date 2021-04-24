Ludhiana admn’s oxygen helpline for hospitals flooded with calls by panicky residents

Right after the oxygen helpline numbers were launched on Thursday evening, the control room number went abuzz with calls from not only hospitals, but also panicky individuals.

The helplines – 0161-242-1091 and 7837-018-500 – were launched specifically to help hospitals with oxygen supply on payment basis.

However, over two dozen residents, having relatives in home isolation, frantically dialled the numbers, even though they neither immediately needed oxygen nor had a doctor’s prescription.

The high rate of calls prompted the deputy commissioner (DC) to issue a statement that there was no need to panic. He specified that the helpline numbers were only for hospitals and doctors treating Covid patients.

“If any patient feels that their blood oxygen level is low, they should approach the nearest hospital,” DC Varinder Kumar Sharma.

He cautioned that self-medication or self-oxygenation, without expert medical supervision, not only put unnecessary strain on scarce resources, but may also lead to complications and even mortality.

Joint commissioner of police (headquarters) J Elanchezian assured that the city had sufficient stock of oxygen, and had even supplied 150 and 100 cylinders to Jalandhar and Amritsar, respectively, in the last two days. “Cylinders were provided to at least six hospitals in Ludhiana after they contacted the helpline since Thursday evening,” the JCP added.

Oxygen plants inspected

On Friday, deputy director local government (DDLG) Amit Bambi, along with his team of drug inspectors, inspected oxygen generation and bottling plants in Ludhiana.

Bambi said the district administration had tied up with two oxygen suppliers, Vardhman Special Steels Limited and Weltech Equipment and Infrastructure Limited, besides five bottling plants.

“These plants are running at full capacity and generating oxygen for up to 2,000 D-type cylinders daily. The civil hospital also has its own plant, which is generating 115 cylinders daily,” he added.

DC Sharma said clear directions had been issued for stern action against people hoarding oxygen, and for removal of all obstructions in smooth and regular supply of oxygen.

