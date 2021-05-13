Ludhiana admn salutes nurses for exemplary service amid Covid pandemic

On International Nurses Day, the district administration expressed gratitude towards the frontline health staff who have been working round the clock, putting their lives at risk and taking care of millions of patients suffering from Covid-19.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and doctors from top medical institutions of Ludhiana on Wednesday saluted their indomitable and undying spirit in the war against the contagion on the occasion.

In a video message to all nurses working at the forefront, the DC said that they have risked their lives to save others from the scourge of this infectious disease by putting extraordinary efforts.

At Ludhiana civil hospital, Dr Hitinder Kaur, nodal officer of Covid unit, and senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Amarjit Kaur appreciated the efforts of the nursing staff, especially those on Covid duty. “They are putting their lives at risk to serve humanity. Many of them don’t even get to see their families for days. The staff at mother and child hospital and those working in the emergency department are doing a commendable job,” said the nodal officer.

Secretary of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital managing society, Prem Kumar Gupta acknowledged the whole-hearted cooperation and dedication of the nursing staff in treating patients amid the second wave crisis.

At Hero DMC Heart Institute, a felicitation programme was held to mark the occasion. Vice-principal and chief cardiologist Dr GS Wander along with medical superintendent Dr Bishav Mohan and other faculty members said nurses have critical roles and responsibilities and will continue to be on the frontline of patient care.

Prof Pennamma Ranadive, principal of College of Nursing, Christian Medical College and Hospital, said that the nurses are at the centre of our health system and this pandemic has shown that they are playing an important role in keeping people healthy.

Every year, International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the first “professional nurse” is observed on May 12. The theme of this year is “Nurses: A voice to lead - A vision for future healthcare”.