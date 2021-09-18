Ludhiana: Agri experts urge farmers to adopt DSR technique

The department of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a field day on direct-seeded rice (DSR) at Pabbian village, Jagraon block. A total of 70 farmers participated in the programme organised in collaboration with the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare under the aegis of the directorate of extension education, PAU.

Kuldeep Singh, head, department of extension education, informed that the Pabbian village has been adopted for conducting various extension activities and this field day was conducted to make farmers aware of DSR technology. Dharminder Singh, senior extension scientist, urged the farmers to adopt DSR and other water-saving technologies in their fields to save depleting underground water. He also stressed record-keeping for profitable agriculture.

Lakhwinder Kaur, extension scientist, motivated the participating farmers to adopt the nutrition garden model and shun away the practice of crop residue burning.

The university scientists highlighted the benefits of canola oil and shed light on canola sarson varieties recommended by PAU. They also apprised the farmers of various agronomic practices of canola sarson for better yield in the coming rabi season.

Later, PAU literature and vegetable kits were also provided to the farmers.