Ludhiana: Allegedly harassed by wife, man ends life

Ludhiana police have booked the man’s wife for abetment to suicide; the complaint was lodged by the man’s brother.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 03:00 AM IST
Ludhiana police have booked the man’s wife for abetment to suicide on the complaint of his brother. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Allegedly harassed by his wife, a man ended his life in his house in Baldev Nagar, Rahon Road, just four months after marriage.

On the complaint of the deceased’s sister, the Basti Jodhewal police lodged an FIR against his wife for abetment.

The complainant stated that her brother, a labourer, had got married four months ago. Four days after their marriage, his wife went back to her maternal house and filed a complaint of dowry harassment against her husband, mother-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

The woman added that after 15 days, her brother and mother brought his wife back to their house but, she again left within two weeks and lodged a complaint with the women’s cell at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr).

The police had summoned the victim for a hearing on Wednesday. Hours before the hearing, he hanged himself. His family immediately sounded the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused. A hunt is on to nab her.

