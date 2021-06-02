Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana ASI held for demanding 20,000 bribe for registering dowry case
Sought the bribe from the father of a woman who was being harassed by her NRI husband and his family for dowry since their marriage in 2020
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The Vigilance Bureau has arrested an assistant sub-inspector for demanding 20,000 bribe to lodge a dowry harassment case against a woman’s NRI husband.

The accused, Saudagar Singh, is deputed with Ludhiana police’s NRI wing.

He was nabbed on the complaint of Gurcharan Singh of Ram Nagar.

Gurcharan approached the bureau stating that his daughter had married a Canada-based NRI in February 2020, and soon after, he and his family had started harassing her for dowry.

He had filed a complaint to the additional director general of police (ADGP, NRI wing) in this regard, and an inquiry was marked to the NRI wing that forwarded the case to ASI Saudagar.

However, to lodge an FIR against the NRI and his family members, the ASI demanded a bribe of 25,000, Gurcharan alleged. A deal was settled at 20,000, to be paid in two instalments of 10,000 each, following which Gurcharan approached the economic offence wing of Vigilance Bureau.

The wing’s SSP, Amarjit Singh Bajwa, said they laid a trap at the NRI wing on Monday and nabbed the ASI red-handed as he accepted 10,000, which was recovered from his pocket.

The accused was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to two-day police custody for questioning.

TAINT ON KHAKI

February 25: The Vigilance Bureau arrested ASI Tarsem Singh, deputed at Division Number 8 police station, for accepting a bribe of 1,500 for serving non-bailable warrants, issued by a court, to the accused in a cheque bounce case

January 16: An ASI at the Salem Tabri station was arrested for accepting bribe from an employee of a chemist shop in the jurisdiction of another police station. The ASI had accused the employee of selling intoxicant pills and capsules to addicts and demanded 50,000 as bribe

August 4, 2020: ASI Jaswinder Singh was nabbed while accepting 10,000 in bribe from an accused in an assault case to give him a clean chit

July 19: A head constable deputed at the Ludhiana Central Jail was arrested for supplying narcotics to inmates. During a special checking, he was found carrying eight packets of tobacco in his shoes

July 18: The Division Number 2 police arrested a constable for duping a gas agency’s delivery man

July 17: Head constable Surinder Kumar, deputed at Kanganwal police post, was arrested for changing a drug case’s FIR in exchange for 50,000

