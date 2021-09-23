Ludhiana: BJP leaders allege misuse of land, seek cancellation of allotment to Nehru Sidhant Kender

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma’s office on Wednesday, seeking cancellation of the allotment of land to Nehru Sidhant Kender. The leaders alleged that the trustees of the kender were illegally using the allotted land for commercial purposes.

The BJP leaders led by Vineet Pal Singh Monga stated that 4,927 sq yd of land was allotted at a throwaway price by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to the trust in 1976 for the lone purpose of propagating the ideals and principles of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru but it has established shops and commercial establishments illegally to earn revenue.

The leaders also sought CBI and vigilance inquiry into the matter and marked copies of the complaint to different departments, including CBI, vigilance, chief minister’s office, etc. Action has also been sought against concerned officials of LIT for failing to act against anomalies.

Monga stated that the land was allotted at ₹27 per sq yd even when the market value of commercial properties in the area at that time was ₹349 per sq yd.

“Most of the trustees were Congress leaders. The allotment was done in connivance with LIT officials,” he added.

“Clause 15 of allotment agreement stated that the land can only be used to propagate the ideals and principles of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru by constructing an educational institute. Clause 16 states that the land cannot be sold, leased, or rented out. However, 30 illegal shops and a commercial building have been established and rented out. The trust has also established an exhibition centre and an auditorium and rent them out for holding events,” alleged Monga.

LIT superintending engineer Buta Ram said that no such complaint has been received by his office.

“I will look into the matter and check the record. If any anomalies are found, required action will be taken by LIT,” he added.