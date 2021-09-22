Ludhiana: BJP leaders seek FIR against district youth Congress president

The leaders of district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint with the commissioner of police Naunihal Singh, seeking an FIR under attempt to murder charges against district youth Congress president Yogesh Handa and others for hurling stones, bottles, and sharp-edged objects at their party members.

They alleged that Naveen Saini, a BJP worker, lost his vision due to the assault. He is admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, they added.

The BJP workers led by district president Pushpinder Singhal filed the complaint with the police chief who has assured them of action.

Singhal stated that on September 11, members of the Youth Congress led by Handa turned up at the BJP office near the Clock Tower and started pelting stones, bottles, and sharp-edged objects at BJP workers in the presence of police. During the alleged attack, Naveen Saini suffered grievous injuries on his eye and lost his vision. Other BJP workers, including Yashpal Verma, Rahul Kaushal, and Manu Arora, also suffered severe injuries.

Singhal added that there are CCTVs installed in the area that will help the police identify the accused. He also alleged that the accused were hatching a conspiracy to set the BJP office on fire.

Further, he added that police personnel have recorded Saini’s statement wherein he named Handa, Cherry Ahluwalia, Amar Gogna, Sahil Bassi, Kamal, Chetan, Sunil, and others as the accused. The police have not taken action against the culprits yet, he said.

BJP and Youth Congress workers had indulged in a violent scuffle outside the BJP office on September 11. At least 14 people suffered injuries in the clash wherein workers of both parties assaulted each other. The police used mild force to disperse the workers of both parties.

The cops had lodged an FIR under Section 160(committing affray) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons for the clash after the incident.