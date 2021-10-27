Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Body building competition on November 7

Fitness International Federation (FIF) will hold body building and men’s physique competition ‘Iron man of Punjab’ at Ambedkar Bhawan, Mullanpur, on November 7
Harminder Dulowal, the president of Fitness International Federation, India, interacting with media in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Harminder Dulowal, president, FIF India, said they have already started receiving entries for the competition and are expecting more than 500 participants in various categories.

Dulowal stated that they are not charging any fee from the participants but will give cash prizes, trophy and certificates to winners and medals and certificates to all participants. He added that the main motive behind the competition is to make youth aware of the need to maintain health and fitness.

