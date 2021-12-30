Ludhiana bomb blast: Money trail found; 3 lakh in accused’s account

Ludhiana A money trail has emerged in the Ludhiana bomb blast case, with main accused Gagandeep Singh’s bank account being credited with ₹3 lakh in the second week of December, in instalments.

Police is probing from where Gagandeep, who was now a cloth trader, received the amount. The bank employee with whom Gagandeep was is touch has also been questioned. The woman constable, who was allegedly her lover, maintains that she did not hand him the money. Two former SHOs of Sadar police station, Khanna, have also been questioned, without much success.

The role of Sukhwinder Singh Boxer, who is on production warrant till January 1, could provide crucial lead to investigation agencies.

A resident of Rohno village near Khanna, Boxer and his three accomplices were arrested with 260-gm heroin and illegal weapons, when they were on their way to Doraha from Mohali on October 10. Investigators believed that Gagandeep (who was then a head constable) had come in touch with Boxer and later joined him and Ranjit Singh, a former cop who was also held on a drug smuggling case, in jail. “Ever after coming out of jail, Gagandeep was in constant touch with Boxer and Ranjit Singh,” sources said.

Police being arrested, again, in 2019 Boxer was in touch with some militant groups in J&K, when he went there to procure AK-47 rifles, sources said. Boxer was lodged in Nabha jail, where he developed friendship with Khalistan Liberation Force terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi, who had escaped during the Nabha jailbreak in 2017 and was later arrested.

“Boxer is facing trial in 11 cases, including cases under the UAPA. He was also a friend of notorious gangster Harinder Singh, alias Rinda, of Nanded. He is also a proclaimed offender in a sodomy case.”