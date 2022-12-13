Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Bulk generators directed to dispose of waste

Published on Dec 13, 2022 11:18 PM IST

Over 35 bulk waste generators, including the owners of hotels, factories, marriage palaces and schools, were present at the workshop in Ludhiana

Officials during the workshop for bulk waste generators in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Bulk generators in the city have been directed by the municipal corporation (MC) to dispose of waste in their premises or face action, during a workshop held for them at the MC’s Zone-A on Tuesday.

Over 35 bulk waste generators, including the owners of hotels, factories, marriage palaces and schools, were present at the workshop. The officials of the market committee, who were also present at the workshop, were directed to dispose of waste generated in the main vegetable market by themselves.

Zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain said waste generators are responsible to dispose of waste generated in their premises, according to the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, failing which can attract challan, ranging from 500 to 25,000.

He said such meetings are being held at zonal-level on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

Corporation sanitation officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota said the establishments generating over 100 kg waste on a daily basis fall under the category of bulk waste generators. “They need to dispose of the wet waste through composting, while the dry waste can either be recycled or handed over to an approved garbage collector in the city.”

