Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with ₹1.65L, jewellery from house in old city area
Burglars targeted a house in Kucha Inayat on Kalgidhar Road in the old city area in the wee hours of Sunday and decamped with ₹1.65 lakh and 120-gram gold jewellery.
Kanwalpreet Singh, the owner of the house, who is involved in making and sell pillows, said his mother, wife and two children were at home when the burglary took place.
He added that when his mother woke up at 5 am, she found that the cupboard was open and valuables were missing. They immediately informed the police. Kanwalpreet suspects that the burglars entered the house through the window.
Inspector Nardev Singh, station house officer at Division Number 2 police station, said that a suspect has been captured on CCTV entering the street at around 4 am and leaving at 5 am. A case has been lodged and police are trying to identify the accused.
Pistol, ₹1.10 lakh stolen from realtor’s office
Burglars stole a pistol loaded with six bullets and ₹1.10 lakh from a realtor’s office in Passi Nagar on Pakhowal Road.
The complainant, Shammi Kumar of Punjab Mata Nagar, who also deals in sale and purchase of used cars, said he left his office at around 3 pm on Saturday and when he returned at 5.30 pm, he found the locks broken. When he checked, he found that his .32 bore pistol and ₹1.10 lakh had been stolen from the drawer.
Assistant sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, investigating officer, said a case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against unidentified accused. Police suspect the involvement of someone who knows Kumar.
-
Traffic movement at Kinnaur’s Nigulsari suspended after landslide
Kinnaur district administration on Sunday restricted the traffic movement on National Highway 5 at Nigulsari in Nichar tehsil during night after landslide and shooting stones were reported there. The orders were issued by the Kinnaur district magistrate Abid Hussain Sadiq under section 117 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Kinnaur district is prone to landslides and shooting stone incidents are frequent in the monsoon season due to its fragile ecology.
-
Himachal: One killed, six hurt as pick-up truck overturns
A labourer was killed and six others sustained injuries after the pick-up truck they were travelling in overturned in Balichowki subdivision of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning. The accident took place near Sudharani around 11am when the vehicle was returning after picking up labourers from an orchard in Thatta area. The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Mandi. Nine people were on board when the accident happened.
-
Ludhiana | Day after police action against illegal mining, tipper association stages protest
A day after four men were arrested for alleged illegal mining on the Sutlej riverbed near Ladhowal, the tippers' association staged a protest outside Ladhowal police station, demanding cancellation of the FIR. The members of the association alleged that the raid was illegal, claiming that the said area came under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana rural police. The members met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma and sought cancellation of the FIR.
-
Heavy rains, flashflood wreak havoc in Himachal
Heavy rains and flashfloods wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Director of state disaster management authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said three persons had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in was swept away into a rivulet at Kunjahal village in Barotiwala area of Solan district in the morning when the water level suddenly rose following heavy showers. The passengers were rescued by villagers.
-
SIT arrests education dept staffer in HP constable paper leak case
The special investigation team of Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested an education department employee who was allegedly involved in the constable paper leak from Kolar in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district, officials said on Sunday. Ramandeep has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, a superintendent (Grade-II) posted at Dadahu, who was arrested on Friday evening. The police alleged that he was the mastermind of the Sirmaur module of paper leak racket.
